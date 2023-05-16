Guardians place Ram�rez on bereavement list, recall Rocchio from Triple-A

It’ was not known how long the defending AL Central champions will be without Ramírez, who is batting .285 with four homers and 22 RBIs.

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians placed All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the bereavement list Tuesday and recalled hot-hitting infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus.

Josh Naylor, who has been on a hitting tear of late, will take Ramírez’s No. 3 spot in the batting order while Gabriel Arias will start at third in the series opener. Naylor has homered in three straight games — all go-ahead shots in the eighth inning.