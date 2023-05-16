Padres slugger Manny Machado exits game after getting hit by pitch on left hand

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado came out of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals two innings after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Brad Keller.
Padres manager Bob Melvin said X-rays were negative.
“There’s nothing broken in there. He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that,” Melvin said. “For him to come out of the game, it can’t feel too terribly good. He’s got quite the pain tolerance. We’ve got a lot of treatment. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
