Yoshida helps Red Sox beat Mariners 9-4 to snap 4-game losing streak

BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida doubled, tripled and drove in three runs while scoring on a wild pitch, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justin Turner, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran homered for Boston, which was swept by the last-place St. Louis Cardinals and lost the series opener to Seattle.

Nick Pivetta (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Seattle had answered Boston’s four-run first inning with four in the fourth when Alex Verdugo doubled for the Red Sox leading off the bottom of the fifth.

Yoshida’s one-bounce, ground-rule double in the right field corner broke the tie. The Japanese left fielder took third on a flyout and scored on Luis Castillo’s wild pitch before Duran homered for a 7-4 lead.

Taylor Trammell homered for Seattle, which had won three out of four and 10 of 14 since starting the season 11-16.

Castillo (2-2) allowed seven runs — five earned — on six hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.

Yoshida tripled and Turner and Casas homered in Boston’s four-run first. A two-run triple from Seattle’s Teoscar Hernandez was followed by Taylor Trammell’s two-run homer in the fourth.

Duran singled in another run in the seventh and Yoshida made it 9-4 in the eighth on a bases-loaded groundout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Red Sox put RHP John Schreiber on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the three-game series, with Boston RHP Brayan Bello (2-1) set to start against lefty Marco Gonzales (3-0).

