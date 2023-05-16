Garcia extends MLB-best RBIs total, Rangers beat Braves 7-4

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García extended his MLB-leading RBsI total to 44 with a two-run homer, Dane Dunning was solid again while filling the rotation spot of injured ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Tuesday night in an interleague matchup of division leaders.
Dunning had four strikeouts without a walk while throwing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes. Will Smith, the fourth Texas reliever, worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the third game in a row f or the NL East-leading Braves (26-16), who lost for the fifth time in the past six games. They still have a five-game lead over second-place Miami in the division.
Even with the 12-0 loss to the Braves in the series opener, AL West leader Texas (26-16) has won eight of its last 10 games.
Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-2), Atlanta’s top pitching prospected recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start, didn’t allow a hit until Robbie Grossman’s leadoff single in the fourth. Nathaniel Lowe then drove him home with a double before García’s 11th homer, a 365-foot liner over the right-field wall that made it 3-1.
Jonah Heim drove in a run and extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games, the longest active in the majors, with a single in the sixth. Marcus Semien and Grossman had back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh and Ezequiel Duran homered in the eighth.
Acuña’s 10th homer of the season was a 455-foot drive to straightaway center leading off the eighth against Jonathan Hernandez. The second Rangers reliever then hit Matt Olson with a pitch before Sean Murphy followed with his 10th homer to get within 6-4.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Braves: LHP Lucas Luetge, out since mid-April because of left biceps inflammation, was sent to Double-A Mississippi to began a rehab assignment.
Rangers: SS Corey Seager’s return from the injured list was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug. He hasn’t played since sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases in a game April 11. He finished a three-game rehab stint at Double-A Frisco over the weekend. ... DeGrom threw his first bullpen session since going on the 15-day IL on April 29. The Rangers still don’t have a firm timetable for his return and are waiting to see how he feels from the light side session before determining his next step.
UP NEXT
Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (5-2), whose career-long scoreless streak of 28 2/3 innings in the longest active in the majors, starts the series finale Wednesday night. Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (4-1, 2.51) has at least 10 strikeouts in three of his last four starts.
