Yankees RHP Severino to come off injured list Sunday and start in Cincinnati

TORONTO — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday to start in Cincinnati against the Reds. Severino is scheduled to pitch in place of Domingo Germán, suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Severino has not pitched for the Yankees this season because of a right lat strain. He allowed two runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset.

Also on Wednesday, the Yankees put reliever Ian Hamilton on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right groin. New York recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hamilton replaced Germán on the mound Tuesday night in Toronto after the right-hander was ejected for having an illegal sticky substance on his hands. Hamilton was removed after five batters and 27 pitches.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Hamilton returned to New York on Wednesday to undergo an MRI.

In other news, left-hander Carlos Rodón threw from 90 feet without pain Wednesday, Boone said. Rodón has not pitched this season because of a sore left forearm and an ailing back.

