Arcia HR in 9th as Braves avoid series loss with 6-5 win in Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Orlando Arcia hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the NL East-leading Atlanta avoided consecutive series losses for the first time this season by rallying for a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Braves, and Eddie Rosario had a two-run shot in the second that ended Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi’s scoreless streak at 29 2/3 innings.

Adolis García went deep twice for AL West leader Texas, those solo shots extending his MLB-best RBI total to 46.

The Braves won two of three in Texas after getting swept in three games at Toronto last weekend.

Atlanta tied the game at 5 in the eighth when Ozzie Albies had an RBI single and Austin Riley drove him home with a double that chased reliever Josh Sborz. Arcia’s fourth homer of the season came off Brock Burke (2-2).

Advertisement

Nick Anderson (2-0), the fourth Braves pitcher, worked a scoreless eighth before Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Eovaldi got started with a 1-2-3 first inning that extended his career-best scoreless streak that was the longest in the majors this season and went back to April 24. But Riley had a leadoff single in the second before Rosario went deep.

After Eovaldi then got 12 outs over an 11-batter stretch that began with a double play, Acuña led off the sixth with his 11th homer of the season to get the Braves within 4-3. That 429-foot shot to straightaway center came a night after the slugger’s 455-foot blast that hit much higher in the same area.

Braves starter Spencer Strider allowed four runs while striking out seven over five innings. He had entered the game with at least eight strikeouts in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Advertisement

García homered leading off the fourth, and an inning later added his 13th homer of the season. It was his sixth career multihomer game, and second this season — he went deep three times in a 5-for-5 game April 22 against Oakland when he drove in eight runs.

Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly in his first game for Texas since April 11. The shortstop was activated from the injured list after missing 31 games because of a left hamstring strain, though he was the designated hitter for his first game back.

Marcus Semien had a triple in the seventh before Seager hit a 380-foot flyball to deep center, where Michael Harris went a long way to making a running catch with his back to the plate and his right arm fully extended over his head.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Manager Bruce Bochy said the plan was for Seager to the DH in his first game back, even before his return was delayed because he had a stomach bug. Seager will likely start at shortstop in their next game Friday.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Braves: A day off Thursday before hosting Seattle. The pitching matchup for the series opener Friday is a pair of undefeated right-handers with the same first name — Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.94 ERA) for the Braves and Bryce Miller (2-0, 0.47) for the Mariners.

Rangers: After being off Thursday for the first time in 14 days, the Rangers open a three-game series at home Friday against Colorado. Martín Pérez (4-1, 4.25) starts for Texas against Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article