Major League Baseball launches 'MLB Together' community assistance platform

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball launched a community assistance platform Wednesday called “MLB Together.”
“MLB Together represents the very best of what our sport means to our fans and our communities,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Baseball’s ability to bring people together through shared values and addressing common causes has helped secure the game’s status within our culture.”
Areas include disaster relief; disaster relief; mental health, wellness, belonging and bullying prevention; encouraging access to baseball and softball; closing equity gaps for underrepresented communities; voting access; survivor support in the areas of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking; and cancer and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research.
