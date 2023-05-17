Brewers put LHP Wade Miley on injured list after he leaves start early with lat strain

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley went on the injured list Wednesday, one day after a lat strain caused him to leave a game after throwing only 22 pitches. Miley exited in the second inning of the Brewers’ 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Miley has posted a 3-2 record with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Brewers signed Miley to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in January. The deal gave Miley the opportunity to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives and included a $10 million mutual option for 2024.

Injuries caused Miley to pitch in just nine games for the Chicago Cubs last year. He missed the start of the season with elbow inflammation and later had a strained throwing shoulder. Miley finished the 2022 season with a 2-2 record and 3.16 ERA.

Miley’s injury is the latest setback for a Brewers rotation that already was missing two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, who has made just two starts this season. He hasn’t pitched since April 7 due to a shoulder issue.

The Brewers filled Miley’s spot on the roster by recalling right-hander Jake Cousins from Triple-A Nashville. Cousins has gone 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three appearances with Milwaukee and 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA in eight games with Nashville this season.

