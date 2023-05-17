Rangers activate Seager from IL after SS misses 31 games with hamstring strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list Wednesday after 31 games because of a left hamstring strain.
Catcher Sam Huff was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 26-man roster.
Seager hit .359 with one homer and four RBI in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases April 11 in a home game against Kansas City.
After playing three games during a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco that ended over the weekend, Seager was ready to rejoin the Rangers before his return was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug.
Seager is in the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract he signed with the Rangers in December 2020.
___
