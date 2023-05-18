Shohei Ohtani homers as Orioles hold off Angels for 6-5 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe’s terrific defensive play in the ninth helped the Los Angeles Angels hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman’s two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short-lived.

Bryan Baker (3-1) was charged with the loss. Chris Devenski (1-0) got the win, and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances.

With one out in the ninth, Adam Frazier hit a line drive to right, but Renfroe played the ball beautifully off the wall and made a great throw to second to catch Frazier trying for a double.

METS 3, RAYS 2

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered again and the Mets earned consecutive wins for the first time in a month.

The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).

Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save.

The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.

Josh Lowe homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped four of six.

GUARDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO — Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save.

Cleveland’s catchers were 0 for 44 with 26 strikeouts in May before Gallagher’s hit.

Luis Robert Jr. had two hits for Chicago, including a double. Seby Zavala hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Cease (2-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3

MIAMI — Eury Pérez pitched five solid innings for Miami, earning his first major league win in his second start.

Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami in the second, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Nick Fortes had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

The Marlins stretched their win streak to four games.

The 20-year-old Pérez (1-0) allowed one run and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Jeimer Candelario homered for Washington. Trevor Williams (1-2) was charged with three runs and five hits in six innings.

