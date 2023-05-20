Dodgers place LHP Julio Ur�as on IL with hamstring strain

ST. LOUIS — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Urías was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning.
He’s 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season after going 17-7 last season with a National League-leading 2.31 ERA. He also led the NL with 20 wins in 2021.
Suero is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and has gone 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in 11 appearances for Oklahoma City.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports