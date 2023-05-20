Twins put 2B Jorge Polanco on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the injured list Saturday.
This is the second time this season Polanco is missing time because of a left leg injury. He missed the first 19 games of the season because of inflammation in his left knee.
With Polanco unavailable, infielder Edouard Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. Julien made his major league debut on April 12 and hit .222 (6 for 27) with two homers and four RBIs in eight games.
