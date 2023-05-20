Seager's hitting and Gray's pitching lead Rangers to 11-5 win over Rockies

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager had a two-run home run among three hits and Jon Gray won in his first start against his former club as the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 on Saturday. The surprising AL West leaders (28-17) are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season. Seeking their first winning finish since 2016, the Rangers are one win short of the franchise’s best record through the first 45 games.

The Rangers, averaging a major league-best 6.20 runs per game, knocked out Kyle Freeland (4-5) after two innings — scoring four runs in each. Freeland, coming off six shutout innings in beating Philadelphia last Sunday on his 30th birthday, allowed five earned runs and nine hits with no strikeouts.

Seager’s homer, his second of the season, carried 423 feet to straight-away center to give Texas a 10-run lead. It was his first multi-hit game since he returned to the active roster on Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained left hamstring.

Gray (4-1), who spent his first seven big-league seasons with Colorado before signing with Texas in December 2021, allowed one run and five hits in five innings, throwing 93 pitches. He struck out six and walked two. His career-best 17-inning scoreless streak ended in the fourth inning on the first of Harold Castro’s two RBI hits.

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe also had three hits each.

Ezequiel Duran also homered for Texas.

Gray was initially on the ropes, loading the bases on two opposite-field hits and a walk to begin the game. He then retired Elias Diaz, fifth in the majors with a .459 batting average with runners in scoring position, to begin a string of 10 straight Rockies set down.

SHORT HOPS

Seager went 1 for 2 against Freeland, raising his career batting average against the Colorado left-hander to .609 (14 for 23). ... Freeland remains tied for seventh place in career Rockies pitching wins at 53 with Pedro Estacio and the Rangers’ Gray. ... Rockies LF Jurickson Profar went 3 for 5 to extend his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues and the third longest overall this season.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Connor Seabold (1-0, 5.14 ERA) will make his fourth start after making seven relief appearances in April.

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.71) is 0-2 in his last four starts.

