Rangers' DeGrom throws bullpen session, next step breaking balls

PITTSBURGH — Jacob deGrom threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Monday before the Texas Rangers played the Pittsburgh Pirates as the right-hander continues his recovery from elbow inflammation.
Bochy said no timetable has been established for deGrom’s return, and that the 34-year-old could possibly be added to the active roster without a minor league rehab assignment.
DeGrom has been on the 15-day injured list since April 29. That was a day after he departed early for the second time in his last three starts, and an MRI showed some inflammation.
Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but he has been limited to 30 1/3 innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks.
DeGrom played his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets. He was limited to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts the past two years because of injuries before signing his $185 million, five-year deal in free agency in December.
