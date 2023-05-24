Donaldson to start rehab assignment Thursday, Stanton not far behind

New York manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson, sidelined since April 5 by a strained right hamstring, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. His first rehab assignment was cut short after one game with Double-A Somerset on April 18.

“Possibly in Seattle, probably more likely later in the week, just because he’s been down for so long,” Boone said of Donaldson’s return, speaking before Wednesday’s game against Baltimore. “We’ll kind of evaluate at the end of Sunday, assuming we get there and everything is going well, whether we want to have him get another one or two (games) or not.”