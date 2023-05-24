MLB Calendar

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

June 13-15 — Owners’ meeting, New York. June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight July 8 — Futures Game, Seattle, July 9-11 — Amateur draft, Seattle. July 10 — Home Run Derby, Seattle. July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle. July 23 — Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 25 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 1 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.

Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 6 — Winter meeting draft, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2024

Jan. 12 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 29-Feb.16 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas

