MLB Calendar

June 13-15 — Owners’ meeting, New York.
July 25 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.
Aug. 1 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.
Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.
Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.
November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.
Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.
Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery, Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 6 — Winter meeting draft, Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
2024
Jan. 12 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.
Jan. 29-Feb.16 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas
__