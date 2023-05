Yankees Aaron Boone ejected for 4th time this season

Boone held up four fingers while arguing with Moscoso, signaling Boone thought the umpire missed four calls. Boone also may have gotten spit on Moscoco while arguing, then after the ejection argued with first base umpire Chris Guccione.

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boone was ejected moments after Gunnar Henderson lined out to first to end the top of the third. Henderson worked a six-pitch walk in the first in which Moscoso called balls on three borderline pitches. Henderson laid off two pitches on the outside corner called balls in his third-inning at-bat.