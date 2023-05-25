Braves power past Phillies 8-5 behind bats of Riley, d'Arnaud

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight D’Arnaud, sent up for slumping Michael Harris II with the bases loaded, lined a one-out single to left field off Gregory Soto (1-4). Matt Olson added a sacrifice fly.

In the first meeting between the NL East rivals since the Phillies’ upset victory in the 2022 divisional round, both teams displayed plenty of power to open a four-game series.

Bryce Harper hit a mammoth homer for the Phillies, and Alec Bohm connected on a two-run shot. Marcell Ozuna went deep for the Braves, who became the first team in nearly four years to hit three homers off Aaron Nola. Nola lasted six innings, giving up five earned runs to match his season high.

Nick Anderson (2-0) earned the win with a perfect eighth, and Raisel Iglesias picked up his fourth save in five chances.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON — Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer off Hunter Harvey with two outs in the ninth inning, giving San Diego the win over Washington, stopping a steak of five straight series losses.

Washington trailed 5-1 before a five-run seventh. Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto singled leading off the ninth. Harvey (2-2) struck out Xander Bogaerts and Matt Carpenter, and Odor homered, lining the ball just inside the right-field foul pole.

Odor also hit a two-run double and had five RBIs, one short of his career high. He has homered in consecutive games and has 10 hits in his last 12 games as he subs for the injured Manny Machado.

Drew Carlton (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for his first decision in parts of three major league seasons with Detroit and San Diego. Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

METS 10, CUBS 1

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as New York routed Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

Brett Baty knocked in New York’s first two runs and the Mets pounded out 15 hits on a chilly night at Wrigley Field to ruin Kyle Hendricks’ season debut for the Cubs in his return from a serious shoulder injury.

Dansby Swanson homered in the first off Carrasco (1-2), who pitched 6 2/3 effective innings in his fifth start this year and second since missing about a month with an elbow injury. He allowed five hits and struck out four with two walks in his longest outing of the season.

Back from a capsular tear in his right shoulder, Hendricks (0-1) made his first start since June 5 last year. He gave up five runs — three earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

CARDINALS 2, REDS 1

CINCINNATI — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch, helping St. Louis to its 13th win in 18 games.

Miles Mikolas (3-1) won his third straight decision, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings, which matched his season high. He struck out five and walked none.

Giovany Gallegos gave up a two-out RBI single to Stuart Fairchild in the ninth before striking out Luke Maile for his fifth save in six chances.

Reliever Lucas Sims (1-1) took the loss to the Reds, who have dropped seven of 10.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zach Eflin became major leagues’ third seven-game winner, and Tampa Bay beat struggling Alek Manoah and Toronto to take three of four from the Blue Jays.

Eflin (7-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings as the major league-leading Rays (37-15) stole seven bases for the second time this season and improved to 24-5 at home. He joined teammate Shane McClanahan (8-0) and Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (7-1) as the big leagues winningest pitchers.

Colin Poche got his first save this season when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded into a game-ending forceout.

Manoah (1-5), a 16-game winner last year, extended his winless streak to nine starts after giving up five runs, three hits and five walks over three innings with six strikeouts.

ORIOLES 3, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK — Kyle Gibson allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings and Baltimore beat New York to take two of three games in the series.

Anthony Santander had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt (2-5). Austin Hays hit a two-run double in the eighth against Clay Holmes, a drive off the top of the right-field wall.

Gibson (6-3) entered 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 outings against the Yankees. He allowed a first-pitch single to Gleyber Torres leading off the first and a single to Willie Calhoun leading off the seventh. Gibson worked around four walks and struck out three, getting 13 outs from ground balls.

Mike Baumann struck out two in a perfect eighth before Aaron Judge led off the ninth with the first walk off Yennier Cano in 21 games this season. Calhoun hit a two-out double and Cano retired Anthony Volpe on a flyout for his fourth save in four chances, finishing a three-hitter.

GIANTS 5, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE — Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with a homer, and six San Francisco pitchers combined on a four-hitter against Milwaukee.

In a designed bullpen game, Scott Alexander, Taylor Rogers, Jakob Junis (3-2), Sean Manaea, Tyler Rogers and John Brebbia teamed up to strike out 13 and walk two.

Conforto reached on each of his five plate appearances with three singles, a solo homer and a walk. LaMonte Wade Jr. went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Casey Schmitt was 2 of 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Giants’ triumph spoiled the return of Brewers starter Julio Teheran (0-1), who allowed only one run over five innings in his first major league appearance since April 2021, with the Detroit Tigers. The 32-year-old right-hander struck out five and gave up four hits and a walk.

ROCKIES 7, MARLINS 6

DENVER — Ezequiel Tovar singled through a five-man infield during a ninth-inning storm, lifting Colorado over Miami after the Rockies wasted a four-run lead in the top of the inning.

Colorado took a 6-2 lead with four runs in the eighth, but Jorge Soler and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper hit two-run homers on curveballs from Pierce Johnson in the ninth.

Huascar Brazobán (0-1) walked Kris Bryant and Elias Díaz on four pitches each starting the bottom half, retired Randal Grichuk on a flyout and after getting ahead of Ryan McMahon 0-2, threw four straight balls that loaded the bases. Amid a downpour with thunder and lightning, the Marlins moved right fielder Garrett Hampson to the infield and Tovar hit a chopper past diving third baseman Jean Segura into left field.

Brent Suter (3-0) got the final for the Rockies, who took three of four in the series. Díaz homered for the second straight game for Colorado.

Rockies rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle left on a cart in the ninth after he was injured leaping in an attempt to deny Soler a home run.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 2

DETROIT — Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and Detroit beat Chicago.

Faedo (1-2) has 22 strikeouts and one walk in four starts this season. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed two runs on three hits against the White Sox.

Lucas Giolito (3-4) matched a career high with seven walks and was tagged for four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, including a home run to Akil Baddoo, and struck out four. He was also called for two pitch-clock violations.

Gavin Sheets led off the fifth with a home run for Chicago.

