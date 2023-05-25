Odor's 3-run homer in 9th gives Padres 8-6 win over Nationals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WASHINGTON — Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer off Hunter Harvey with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the San Diego Padres an 8-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that stopped a steak of five straight series losses. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington trailed 5-1 before a five-run seventh. Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto singled leading off the ninth. Harvey (2-2) struck out Xander Bogaerts and Matt Carpenter, and Odor homered on an 1-0 fastball, lining the ball just inside the right-field foul pole.

Odor also hit a two-run double and had five RBIs, one short of his career high. He has homered in consecutive games and has 10 hits in his last 12 games as he subs for the injured Manny Machado.

Soto reached base five times on four walks and a single.

Drew Carlton (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for his first decision in parts of three major league seasons with Detroit and San Diego. Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

San Diego, which took two of three from the Nationals, had not won a series since May 1-3 against Cincinnati.

Down 5-1, the Nationals had seven straight hits against Tim Hill and Nick Martinez while batting around in the seventh. Ruiz’s pinch single caromed off the glove of Odor at second as the go-ahead run scored. Jeimer Candelario had an RBI double and Alex Call laid down a perfect bunt single to tie the game at 5-5.

Padres catcher Brett Sullivan tagged out Call trying to score on a pitch that got awat from the plate.

Padres starter Blake Snell rebounded from his worst start of the season, allowing one run and four hits over five innings while retiring 10 of 11 batters at one point. He gave up six runs May 19 in a 6-1 loss to Boston.

Grisham hit a two-run homer in the second off Jake Irvin, his fifth of the season and first since April 13.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres 3B Ha-Seong Kim left in the second inning after fouling a ball of his left knee. Kim had to be helped off the field by two athletic trainers and replaced by Brandon Dixon.

Machado (left hand fracture) is not expected to return to the lineup Monday night at Yankees, according to Melvin. The skipper says Machado is not ready to swing a bat in a game yet, but is making progress fielding.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-2) starts Friday’s series opener at Yankee Stadium.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (3-5), coming off wins in consecutive starts for the first time this season, will be on the mound Friday at Kansas City in the opener of a six-game trip.

