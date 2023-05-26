France hits 2 homers, Gilbert goes 8 innings as Mariners edge reeling A's 3-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Ty France homered twice in his return to the lineup, Logan Gilbert pitched eight outstanding innings and the Seattle Mariners finished a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 3-2 victory Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eugenio Suárez drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Garrett Acton in the eighth to push across the go-ahead run.

Oakland lost its eighth consecutive game and completed an 0-7 trip that began in Houston. The team’s 10-42 record matches the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst 52-game start since 1901, and its .192 win percentage projects to a 31-131 mark that would easily be the worst for a major league team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.

The reeling A’s have dropped 16 of 18 overall and been swept in seven series this season.

Gilbert (3-2) allowed just three hits, including Seth Brown’s two-run homer in the first. He retired 15 straight batters during one stretch, and 22 of his last 23.

Advertisement

The right-hander struck out six and walked none, becoming the second Seattle pitcher to go eight innings this season following George Kirby in a 1-0 loss April 27 at Philadelphia.

Paul Sewald fanned two in a perfect ninth, improving to 11 for 11 in save chances.

France was back in the lineup after taking a fastball from A’s reliever Trevor May off his left hand Tuesday. His first home run came in the bottom of the first off starter JP Sears to make it 2-1. France tied it in the sixth with a drive to left field off May.

France reached in the eighth on a fielder’s choice and went to third on Julio Rodríguez’s two-out double off Acton. After an intentional walk to Jarred Kelenic loaded the bases, Acton walked Suárez to force in the decisive run.

Richard Lovelady (0-3) took the loss after issuing a leadoff walk to José Caballero in the eighth.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (finger) was back with the A’s after starting at Tacoma for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said Blackburn will fly back to Oakland and there’s a good chance he’ll be back in the rotation soon.

Mariners: OF AJ Pollock did not start after leaving Wednesday night’s game with a leg cramp. ... Suárez was back in the starting lineup. He was removed late in Wednesday’s game after taking a foul ball off his foot.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian will start Friday against the visiting Astros. Kaprielian is 0-4 with an 8.64 ERA this season, with 30 strikeouts and 19 walks over 28 innings.

Mariners: Kirby (5-3, 2.62 ERA) pitches Friday against Pittsburgh. He has 47 strikeouts against just five walks in nine starts this season.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article