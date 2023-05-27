Abrams, Dickerson spark rally in Nationals' 4-2 win over Royals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CJ Abrams hit a two-run double in Washington’s four-run sixth inning, Corey Dickerson got his 1,000th career hit and the Washington Nationals defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dickerson sparked the Nationals’ big inning with his milestone hit on an RBI double. He became the 12th player to reach the milestone in a Nationals uniform and the first since Brian Dozier in 2019.

After Josiah Gray gave up two runs and four hits in four innings, Mason Thompson (3-2), Carl Edwards Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan held the Royals scoreless — with Finnegan earning his 11th save of the season.

The Nationals have scored a combined 12 runs in the sixth inning through the first two games of the three-game series.

Washington’s Lane Thomas hit a double in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 23 straight games.

Brady Singer tossed five innings and gave up two runs and four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. He was sent out for the sixth with the Royals holding a 2-0 lead, but gave up back-to-back hits, including Dickerson’s RBI double. Josh Taylor (1-3) came in and allowed two runs and three hits with a walk without recording an out.

Salvador Perez hit a first-pitch slider 382 feet in the third for his 12th home run of the season to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead after Nick Pratto scored from third on a wild pitch in the first.

Kansas City dropped to a 3-14-0 in series this season and fell to 1-8-0 at Kauffman Stadium.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Kansas City requested the unconditional release waivers on INF/OF Hunter Dozier. The 31-year-old was designated for assignment on May 22.

UP NEXT

LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Nationals on Sunday. LHP Daniel Lynch will make season debut for Kansas City.

