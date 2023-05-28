Hot-hitting rookie McLain, Steer lead Reds past Cubs 8-5 for 3-game sweep

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep. Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer in Cincinnati’s fourth win in its last five games. Kevin Newman reached five times on two singles and three walks, and Nick Senzel had two hits and two RBIs.

Cincinnati outscored Chicago 25-10 in the weekend set. The Reds totaled 14 hits in the finale against their NL Central rival.

Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago’s fourth straight loss. He hit a three-run shot in the second and a two-run drive in the eighth in his eighth career multihomer game.

McLain is 15 for 31 during a seven-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old infielder, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is batting .380 with two homers and eight RBIs since making his major league debut on May 15.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 15. The right-hander was 0-3 with a 12.98 ERA in his previous four starts.

Alexis Díaz worked the ninth for his 12th save. Dansby Swanson singled with one out, but Díaz struck out Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki to close it out.

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly (5-2) permitted five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first loss since April 3. He went 5-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his previous nine starts.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth. TJ Friedl had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Newman’s bases-loaded walk in a 13-pitch at-bat against Jeremiah Estrada brought home another run.

Steer’s seventh homer drove in Jonathan India and gave the Reds a 7-3 lead in the sixth. Senzel added an RBI double in the eighth.

Cubs: RHP Codi Heuer (recovery from Tommy John surgery) retired the four hitters he faced, striking out two, in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. ... RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) played catch on Sunday.

Reds: Following an off day, RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 2.65 ERA) faces Boston RHP Brayan Bello (3-2, 4.08 ERA) on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA) takes the mound against Tampa Bay RHP Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA) on Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

