Haase's sacrifice fly helps Tigers to comeback win over White Sox, 6-5

DETROIT — Eric Haase’s 10th-inning sacrifice fly gave the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Alex Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, and Jonathan Schoop’s long fly ball off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) moved Spencer Torkelson to third with one out. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Akil Baddoo was intentionally walked and Haase hit a fly ball to deep center to easily score Torkelson.

The Tigers trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Riley Greene hit a one-out triple off Joe Kelly. Javier Baez followed with a grounder to short. Tim Anderson didn’t field it cleanly and had to throw to first, allowing Greene to score the tying run.

Detroit led 4-1 after Baddoo’s third-inning grand slam off Dylan Cease, but the Tigers bullpen couldn’t hold the lead in the seventh.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, bringing Jose Cisnero in to relieve Will Vest. Eloy Jimenez blooped a double down the left-field line, pulling the White Sox within 4-3.

Luis Robert Jr. grounded to third and Tim Anderson beat Zach McKinstry’s throw to the plate. Andrew Vaughn added a sacrifice fly to put Chicago ahead 5-4.

Cease avoided a rare loss to the Tigers. He came into the game with a 10-1 record with a 1.72 ERA in 13 career starts against the Tigers, including 6-0 at Comerica Park. Cease allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in four innings, striking out eight.

Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez gave up one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He is 4-2 with a 1.40 ERA in his past nine starts.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the second, but Zack Short flew out to the wall in left. The White Sox took advantage in the next inning, with Romy Gonzalez lining his first homer of the year into the Tigers bullpen.

Chicago had two runners on with one out in the sixth, but Rodriguez got Jake Burger to ground into a 5-4-3 double play.

In the eighth, Burger nearly homered, but Tigers centerfielder Riley Greene reached over the centerfield fence to bring the ball back.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The White Sox activated Jiménez and optioned OF Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez was hitting .258 with four homers in 25 games when he last played on May 5.

JUST LIKE THE DESIGN

When the Tigers moved in and lowered the centerfield fence this season, one reason cited was giving Greene more chances to steal homers, exactly as he did to Burger in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Chicago starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday evening. Michael Kopech (3-4, 4.24) will pitch for the White Sox against Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.95).

The Tigers remain home for three games against the Texas Rangers. Matthew Boyd (3-3, 5.74) will start Monday afternoon’s opener for them against Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 2.60).

