Rays' Franco breaks up no-hit bid bid by Cubs' Stroman with single in 7th

CHICAGO — Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays broke up Marcus Stroman’s no-hit bid for the Chicago Cubs with a single leading off the seventh inning on Monday.
Stroman, coming off wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, had six strikeouts through six innings.
There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.
Stroman was trying to throw Chicago’s first no-hitter since Zach Davies and three relievers combined for one against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24, 2021. The most recent solo no-hitter by a Cubs pitcher was Alec Mills’ gem at Milwaukee on Sept. 13, 2020.
