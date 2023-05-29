The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Major League Baseball

Rays' Franco breaks up no-hit bid bid by Cubs' Stroman with single in 7th

May 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EDT
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, May 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO — Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays broke up Marcus Stroman’s no-hit bid for the Chicago Cubs with a single leading off the seventh inning on Monday.

Franco ended the bid with a clean single to left to start the seventh. The only runner to reach base prior to that was when Luke Raley was hit by a pitch leading off the third.

Stroman, coming off wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, had six strikeouts through six innings.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.

Stroman was trying to throw Chicago’s first no-hitter since Zach Davies and three relievers combined for one against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24, 2021. The most recent solo no-hitter by a Cubs pitcher was Alec Mills’ gem at Milwaukee on Sept. 13, 2020.

