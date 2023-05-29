Rays place closer Fairbanks on 15-day IL because of left hip inflammation

Manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks texted that he was feeling better than he did when he left the ballpark on Sunday, though he was still sore. He is scheduled for more tests on Tuesday.

Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen during the Rays’ wild 11-10 win over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at home. But he left for the dugout after his hip locked up.

“We’re not gonna replace Pete,” Cash said. “He’s really, really good. What he does at the back end of the bullpen when he’s right and healthy is pretty special. We feel like we do have some guys that can provide some help, and if we can continue to score runs at the clip we are now, that’ll help, too.”