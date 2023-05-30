Mikolas works 8 shutout innings, leads Cardinals to 2-1 victory over the Royals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings, Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double and Nolan Gorman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night to split the two-game set between the I-70 rivals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mikolas (4-1) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed three hits. The strikeout total matched the 34-year-old right-hander’s effort against Milwaukee in 2019.

The Cardinals needed a defensive gem in the fourth inning to keep the game scoreless. With two outs and MJ Melendez on second, Michael Massey singled to right. Brendan Donovan threw a strike to the plate and Willson Contreras applied the tag to Melendez.

Gionvanny Gallegos replaced Mikolas in the ninth and gave up a double and single to start the inning. Vinnie Pasquantino scored on a fielder’s choice by Bobby Witt Jr., cutting the deficit to a run. Gallegos went on to retire the next two hitters and record his seventh save.

The Cardinals got a run in the sixth with two outs against Carlos Hernández (0-2). Paul Goldschmidt reached first on an infield single. Arenado hit a run-scoring double to left-center. Arenado has a team-high 18 RBIs in interleague play this season.

St. Louis extended its lead to 2-0 in the eighth Gorman’s sac fly off Aroldis Chapman, scoring Tommy Edman.

Zack Greinke started for the Royals but didn’t figure in the decision. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He ranks first in starts (526) and innings pitched (3,309 1/3), second in wins (224) and third in strikeouts (2,929) among active pitchers.

ROAD TRIPPING REDBIRDS

After off days Wednesday and Thursday, the Cardinals return Friday, continuing a stretch of 13 of 15 games on the road between May 22-June 7.

TOMMY BOY

Tommy Edman made his first career start and third overall appearance in center field in the regular season, previously appearing as a defensive replacement on July 12, 2019 verus Arizona (one inning) and May 21, 2022 at Pittsburgh (five innings). The 28-year-old Edman also appeared in center in Game 4 of the NLCS at Washington (one inning). This season, the former Gold Glove second baseman has appeared at shortstop (27 games), second base (21 games), and right field (seven games).

MAY DAY

With a win, the Cardinals (15-13) achieved a winning month of May for the 16th time since 2000.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Kyle Isbel (left hamstring strain) still undergoing a rehab process after getting hurt running out a bunt earlier this month against Baltimore. He is doing more baseball activity, but a rehab assignment is not in the immediate future.

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbar (back spasms) is getting treatment and listed as day to day. He left Monday’s game in third inning under his own power while walking with trainers. … RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation) began an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday night, starting for the Redbirds at the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ affiliate. Woodford has missed the last 24 games.

UP NEXT

Royals: The club has off Wednesday and Thursday before before hosting Colorado on Friday. No starter for either club has been named.

Cardinals: The team has Wednesday and Thursday off before playing Friday at Pittsburgh. No starter has been determined.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

