Seattle catcher Tom Murphy, manager Scott Servais ejected after arguing with umpires

SEATTLE — Seattle catcher Tom Murphy and manager Scott Servais were both ejected by plate umpire Brian Walsh in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Murphy was ejected after yelling toward first base umpire C.B. Bucknor following a check-swing that was called a strike. Walsh, calling balls and strikes for only the second time in his career in the majors, quickly tossed Murphy, although it wasn’t immediately realized.