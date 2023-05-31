Fan voting starts for MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11

An individual may cast up to five votes per 24-hour period through noon EDT on June 22 on MLB.com, the 30 team websites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App.

The top two players in each league at each position other than outfield plus the top six outfielders in each league will be announced on June 22 starting at 6 p.m. EDT on the MLB Network. The top overall vote-getter in each league will start in the All-Star Game and bypass the second round of balloting.