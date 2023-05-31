Freeman has 4 hits to extend hitting streak to 19, Dodgers beat Nationals 9-3

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 19 games, capping a four-hit game with an eighth-inning homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 9-3 on Tuesday night.
Keibert Ruiz homered and Lane Thomas had two hits to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games for the Nationals. Thomas has reached base in a career-high 26 straight games.
Freeman, who is second in the majors with a .344 batting average, had a solo shot to complete a three-run eighth inning.
After the Nationals cut it to 4-3 in the seventh, Martinez connected for a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning to give the Dodgers some breathing room. Martinez also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third. Earlier in the third, Muncy had an RBI double.
Heyward led off the second with his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot to right-center off Jake Irvin (1-3). He also drove in Max Muncy with two outs in the third to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1.
Tony Gonsolin (3-1) allowed one run and three hits in six innings.
Ildemaro Vargas led off the third with a single and eventually scored on a bases-loaded, one-out base hit by Joey Meneses to tie it at 1-all. Gonsolin, who allowed two hits and hit a batter in the inning, ended up getting out of the inning with fly outs by Dominic Smith and Corey Dickerson.
The Nationals got a pair in the seventh to temporarily make a game of it. Ruiz led off with a first-pitch homer off Alex Vesia, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, and Luis Garcia had an RBI single.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (left hamstring strain) had a 15-pitch bullpen session. Manager Dave Roberts said the plan is for him to throw off the mound on Saturday followed by a simulated game early next week. ... RHP Daniel Hudson (torn left ACL) threw 30 pitches during a bullpen session.
Nationals: CF Victor Robles (back spasms) took 40 swings in the batting cage, but there still isn’t a timetable on his return. ... LHP Sean Doolittle (elbow) threw one scoreless inning for Single-A Fredericksburg.
UP NEXT
Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.88 ERA) has won three consecutive starts for the first time since September, 2019.
Dodgers: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.27 ERA) has allowed six or more runs in three starts, including six last Friday in a 9-3 loss at Tampa Bay.
