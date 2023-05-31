Phillies 3B Alec Bohm has MRI, sits out again with tight hamstring

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games because of left hamstring tightness.
Bohm sat out Sunday night’s loss in Atlanta because of the same issue. Philadelphia was off Monday.
Edmundo Sosa was set to start at third Wednesday night against the New York Mets, batting ninth.
Thomson said Bohm felt discomfort Tuesday night after fielding a slow roller. He played the entire game and went 0 for 3 in a 2-0 loss to the Mets.
Bohm is batting .265 with six homers and a team-high 37 RBIs this season. He has a .724 OPS.
___
