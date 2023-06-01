Guardians to put struggling Quantrill on IL, with Civale, McKenzie coming back

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — The Cleveland Guardians will place starting pitcher Cal Quantrill on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, creating one opening in the rotation with the impending return of Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie from their injuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Manager Terry Francona said before the team’s game Thursday at Minnesota that Quantrill traveled back to Cleveland for an MRI exam following a season-worst outing Tuesday at Baltimore. He gave up eight runs on eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Francona said he expects Quantrill, who has a 5.61 ERA in 11 starts, to be out for “a number of days, not weeks.”

“He thought he could kind of power through it, but he said, ‘Hey, my value is staying out there and giving you some innings and keeping you in games, and I’m not doing that,’” Francona said.

Civale, who took his first two turns of the season before being shelved with a strained left oblique muscle in his midsection, was previously announced as the Friday starter against the Twins.

McKenzie, who has not appeared in a game yet this year after straining the teres major muscle in his right shoulder at the end of spring training, will take the mound Sunday to finish the four-game series and make his 2023 debut, Francona said.

McKenzie had a breakout 2022 season with a 2.96 ERA in 191 1/3 innings.

