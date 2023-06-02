Brewers overcome Burnes' ejection to beat Reds 5-4 in 11 innings

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with an infield grounder in a two-run 11th inning and Milwaukee beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night following the ejection of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the score 3-3, Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. Burnes and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.

Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts.

Before a crowd of 44,073, a regular-season record at Great American Ball Park, Elvis Pegureo (1-0) struck out one in a hitless 10th for his first major league win. Fernando Cruz (1-1) was the loser.

Advertisement

MARLINS 4, ATHLETICS 0

MIAMI — Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in six innings and Miami beat Oakland.

Cabrera (4-4) gave up four hits and walked one. JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott followed Cabrera, each throwing an inning to complete the five-hitter.

Jesús Sánchez homered and singled twice, and Bryan De La Cruz had two hits.

The major league-worst Athletics lost their 12th straight on the road to drop to 12-47 overall. Shintaro Fujinami (2-6) was the loser.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article