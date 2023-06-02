After Burnes' ejection, Brewers beat Reds 5-4 in 11 innings

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with an infield grounder in a two-run 11th inning, and Milwaukee beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Friday night following the ejection of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the score was 3-3, Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. Burnes and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, bu and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.

“You can’t get upset with the calls on the edges,” Burnes said. “Every umpire has their established strike zone. DJ was giving me the corner most of the night but what frustrates pitchers the most is the pitch that is completely in the strike zone.”

Burnes allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks.

Advertisement

“Two of the walks I had would have been strikeouts,” he said. “Two of the walks were just uncompetitive pitches.”

The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, Burnes was 0-2 in his prior three starts.

“There were just several pitches on the edges he didn’t feel he was getting,” manager Craig Counsell said. “There were good pitches that weren’t called that led to longer innings. The four walks are unusual for him. The walks hurt him. Two of them scored. There weren’t a lot of hard hit balls. Even the home run wasn’t a terrible pitch. He was finished anyway after the sixth. He was fired up. He knew he was out of the game.”

With automatic runner Brian Anderson on second, Milwaukee loaded the bases against Fernando Cruz (1-1) in the 11th when Andruw Monasterio singled and Joey Wiemer walked. Caratini grounded to second baseman Jonathan India, who threw to shortstop Matt McLain for a forceout, and Caratini beat the relay to first.

Advertisement

Brice Turang hit a comebacker off the glove of Cruz, who threw to second instead of home. While the Reds got another forceout, Turang easily beat the relay to first and avoided an inning-ending double play.

Elvis Pegureo (1-0) struck out one in a hitless 10th for his first major league win.

Curt Casali hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half before Bryse Wilson retired Spencer Steer on a groundout for his third save in four chances.

Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in extra innings, while Cincinnati dropped to 2-3.

Before a crowd of 44,073, a regular-season record at Great American Ball Park, Reds rookie Brandon Williamson remained without a decision in his first four big league starts. He allowed three runs — two earned — five hits and two walks in a career-high 6 2/3 innings. Williamson tied his career high six strikeouts.

Advertisement

“He pitched well,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He threw strikes. He pounded the strike zone. He changed speeds well. He went deep into the ballgame, which helps our bullpen.

Williamson was able to ignore the crowd while he was pitching.

“I’m not really thinking about that,” he said. “I’m just focused on throwing the best pitches I can. Walking off the mound is when it hit me. That was obviously the biggest crowd I’ve pitched in front. It was pretty cool seeing the third deck full.”

Wiemer, who played at the University of Cincinnati, put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run homer in the second, driving a first-pitch cutter 432 feet deep into the left-field lower deck.

Jake Fraley walked in the bottom half, stole second, advanced on Tyler Stephenson’s grounder and beat second baseman Owen Miller’s throw home on Nick Senzel’s grounder, making a sprawling headfirst slide.

Advertisement

Jonathan India gave Cincinnati a 3-2 lead in the third with a two-out, opposite-field liner that traveled 370 feet into the right field seats with Luke Maile on first base after a leadoff walk. Caratini hit a run-scoring chopper in the fourth following McLain’s throwing error.

PLAYING EVERYWHERE

Newman made his first big league appearance at first base. He’s started seven games at every other infield spot this season, his sixth in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Darin Ruf left with a cut on his right knee after running into the tarp while chasing a foul popup in the third inning. He needed six stitches. … OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow sprain) was scratched and manager Craig Counsell said he might have to see a doctor. … SS Willy Adames (concussion) is working out this weekend with the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Reds: INF Joey Votto (left shoulder and biceps surgery) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (2-3) is scheduled to face RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-5) on Saturday in the second game of the four-game series.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article