Collision with wall sends Cardinals OF Lars Nootbar to 10-day injured list, prospect Walker recalled

The move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Nootbaar collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games for St. Louis.

The injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Cardinals outfield. Tyler O’Neill has been out since May 5 with a lower back injury and Dylan Carlson is still recovering from a sprained left ankle sustained on May 14. Carlson is expected to start a rehab assignment early next week.