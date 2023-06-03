Turner hits 3-run double as Red Sox beat Rays 8-5 in doubleheader opener

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Justin Turner hit a three-run double in Boston’s six-run sixth inning, and the Red Sox beat the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who were swept by the Rays in a four-game series in their first meeting at Tropicana Field in April.

Yandy Díaz hit a two-run double and Wander Franco had three hits for Tampa Bay (40-19). Jalen Beeks (2-3) got the loss.

Boston shortstop Kiké Hernández made two throwing errors. The first one brought home a run.

Corey Kluber (3-6), recently demoted to the bullpen, worked a perfect inning of relief for the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

WHITE SOX 2, TIGERS 1, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada scampered home on a 10th-inning wild pitch that knocked down umpire Cory Blaser, sending the White Sox to the victory.

All three runs in the game were scored on wild pitches.

The White Sox had the bases loaded with two out when José Cisnero (2-1) threw a first-pitch fastball to Tim Anderson that hit Blaser right in the face mask.

Andrew Benintendi had two hits for the White Sox, who have won three of four. Reynaldo López (1-4) threw a scoreless 10th.

Zack McKinstry tripled and scored for the Tigers.

