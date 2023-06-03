Chicago Cubs place LHP Justin Steele on 15-day IL with forearm strain

SAN DIEGO — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with strained left forearm.

Steele, who turns 28 on July 11, has been one of Chicago’s best pitchers so far this season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings.