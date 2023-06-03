Montero’s triple in 5-run first boosts Rockies past Royals 6-4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elehuris Montero’s two-run triple highlighted Colorado’s five-run first inning and the Rockies hung on for a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Matt Carasiti (1-0) earned the win with 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Austin Gomber, who allowed a pair of runs on six hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. Justin Lawrence recorded four outs for his second save.

The Rockies’ first three hitters reached safely in the first, with Charlie Blackmon — who was hit by a pitch to lead off the game — scoring on Ryan McMahon’s soft liner over shortstop. McMahon is hitting .487 (19 for 39) with 15 RBIs in his last 10 games.

Randal Grichuk’s one-out single added another run before Montero tripled down the right-field line, scoring two more. Montero scored on Brenton Doyle’s sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.

Advertisement

Royals starter Daniel Lynch (0-1) threw 38 pitches in the laborious first inning, then settled in to complete five innings. He allowed five runs, three earned, and five hits with seven strikeouts.

Colorado added a run in the sixth on Blackmon’s RBI hit as Kansas City reliever Josh Staumont walked three in the frame.

Nick Pratto’s third home run, a 438-foot solo shot to right, got Kansas City on the board in the first. It was Pratto’s first career leadoff homer.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three singles for Texas but also committed a first-inning error that led to two unearned runs. He was also picked off third base ahead of Maikel Garcia’s RBI hit in the third inning which cut Colorado’s lead to 5-2.

Drew Waters’ RBI single in the eighth made it 6-3. Salvador Perez’s two-out single in the ninth capped the scoring.

The Royals have lost 14 of 19 and are 8-23 at home.

TRANSACTIONS

Rockies RHP Nick Mears was reinstated from the 15-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.22 ERA) opposes RHP Brady Singer (3-4, 7.12) in Sunday’s series finale.

—

GiftOutline Gift Article