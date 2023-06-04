Rich Hill pitches into 7th as Pirates beat Cardinals 2-1 for 3-game sweep

Ji Hwan Bae’s two-run single off Miles Mikolas (4-2) in the first provided all the offense Hill would need. Ke’Bryan Hayes singled three times and is hitting .562 (9 for 16) over his last four games.

PITTSBURGH — Rich Hill pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

The 43-year-old Hill (5-5) struck out six in 6 2/3 innings. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 13th save and third in as many days.

Andrew Knizner hit his seventh homer for St. Louis in the seventh inning. Luken Baker — called up to the majors for the first time early Sunday — picked up the first two hits of his career. But the Cardinals lost for the fifth time in six games.