Yankees score runs in final 3 innings for 4-1 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Rizzo scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a grounder and the New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 Sunday in what was a pitchers’ duel for six innings between Domingo Germán and Bobby Miller. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anthony Volpe provided some insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who were without AL MVP Aaron Judge, after he injured his right foot after crashing into the right-field bullpen door while making a running catch on Saturday.

J.D. Martinez homered for the Dodgers, who dropped the final two games in the series.

Clay Holmes (4-2) pitched one inning to pick up the win, and Wandy Peralta got the last four outs for his fourth save.

Germán and Miller matched zeroes as the teams combined for only four hits in the first six innings.

Dodgers’ rookie Miller allowed only one hit in his six innings, becoming the first Dodgers’ pitcher since at least 1901 to allow one hit or fewer within his first three big league starts. The 24-year old right-hander struck out seven and walked two in his third start.

Miller — the 29th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft — looked like he might have a short outing after throwing 27 pitches in the first inning. He struck out three but also walked two.

Miller retired seven straight between the third and fifth innings before Volpe lined a base hit to center field with two out in the fifth.

Germán went 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run and four hits, including Martinez’s solo shot to tie it at 1-all in the seventh. The right-hander has limited opponents to one run or fewer in four of his last six starts.

The Yankees broke through for the game’s first run in the seventh. Jake Bauers got aboard with on a base hit with one out. He then advanced to third when Brusdar Graterol threw the ball away on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s bunt. Graterol fielded the bunt down the third-base line, but threw it into right field when no one was covering first base.

After Graterol’s error put runners at second and third, Kyle Higashioka hit a broken-bat grounder to score Bauers after shortstop Chris Taylor’s only play was to first.

Martinez evened it in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to left-center. It was his 10th homer in the last 21 games.

The Yankees retook the lead in the eighth. Rizzo drew a walk off Evan Phillips (1-1) with one out and advanced to third on Giancarlo Stanton’s double to left-center. Oswaldo Cabrera then drove in the go-ahead run with a slow roller that second baseman Miguel Vargas could only throw to first.

Volpe extended the lead by driving Caleb Ferguson’s fastball over the wall in left-center. It was Volpe’s ninth homer, which is second among AL rookies.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes is expected to be placed on the injured list Monday or Tuesday due to a shoulder issue. Manager Aaron Boone said Cortes has been slower to recover between starts and is likely to miss one or two starts. ... LHP Carlos Rendon (left forearm strain) will face hitters on Wednesday.

Dodgers: OF Trayce Thompson was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. OF Johnny Deluca was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Yankees: Return home for six games starting Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.01 ERA) has gone at least five innings in six of his last eight starts.

Dodgers: Hit the road starting Tuesday against Cincinnati. RHP Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 1.77 ERA) has gone 3-0 in his last four starts.

