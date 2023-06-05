Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett after 2 starts in comeback bid

ATLANTA — Atlanta right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts in his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The move came after Soroka allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in Atlanta's 8-5 win at Arizona on Sunday. All of Soroka’s runs allowed came with two outs. After the game, he said: “That’s not quite me.”