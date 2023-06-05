Albert Pujols hired to assist MLB commissioner and be an MLB Network analyst

“Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well,” Manfred said in a statement. “He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities.”

The retired slugger will consult on issues related to his native Dominican Republic, among other areas. He also will start work Tuesday as an MLB Network analyst.

Pujols hit 703 home runs, fourth behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714), and his 2,218 RBIs are second to Aaron’s 2,297. Pujols hit .296 in an MLB career spanning from 2001-22 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, and his 3,384 hits are among the top 10.