Twins put Buxton on IL with bruised rib, Correa returns to lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a bruised left rib.
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, slowed recently by plantar fasciitis, was in Tuesday’s lineup. The last time he had played was Thursday.
Minnesota infielder Royce Lewis, involved in a collision at first base during Sunday’s game with Cleveland, was out of the lineup.
Buxton, an All-Star last year, is hitting .220 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was hurt last Thursday when he was hit by a pitch from Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee.
One of baseball’s fastest players, the oft-injured Buxton has spent most of his career in center field and won a Gold Glove there in 2017. But the Twins have limited him to designated hitter this season in an attempt to keep him healthy.
Larnach had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul after being sidelined by pneumonia.
Before missing the past 13 games, Larnach hit .215 with five homers and 27 RBIs this year.
