Silvia Alvarez becomes spokeswoman for baseball players' union

NEW YORK — Silvia Alvarez was appointed acting communications director of the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday.
Dahl, who turns 65 on June 23, joined the MLBPA in June 1997 to oversee the launch of its first website and became director of communication in June 2019, 11 months after Greg Bouris resigned. A former sportswriter for The Associated Press, he spent two years as secretary-treasurer of the Wire Service Guild, representing AP and United Press International employees. He worked for Pinnacle Brands in baseball and football trading card marketing from 1991-96.
___