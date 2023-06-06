Rangers 2B Semien extends majors-best hitting streak to 25 games

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 25 games with a two-run double in the fourth inning against St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Semien came up with the bases loaded in a tie game when he hit a ball that ricocheted off the base of the right-center field wall fronting the Rangers bullpen. Semien went to third base and a third run scored after an errant relay throw.