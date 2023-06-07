Mets' Alonso hit by pitch on left wrist by 96 mph fastball, leaves game vs. Braves, X-rays negative

ATLANTA — Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Wednesday night’s game against the Braves in the first inning after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Atlanta’s Charlie Morton.
He was replaced by Tommy Pham as a pinch-runner. Pham played left field in the bottom of the first and Mark Canha took Alonso’s spot at first base.
Alonso, who is batting .231 with 49 RBIs, was booed in pregame introductions and before his at-bat after shouting at Braves starter Bryce Elder, “Throw it again, throw it again, please! Throw it again,” a night earlier following his long homer in a 6-4 loss to the Braves.
