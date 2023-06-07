MLB-worst Athletics beat Pirates 9-5 for second straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — The Oakland Athletics won back-to-back games for just the third time season as Ryan Noda homered and reached base four times in a 9-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Oakland’s first seven batters reached against Roansy Contreras (3-5). All seven scored to give Oakland its second road victory in two days following a 15-game slide away from home.

Seth Brown had three hits to help the A’s match their season high with 17. Jace Peterson followed up a five-hit night with two more hits, including a two-run double that helped break things open in the first.

Hogan Harris (1-0) worked five innings to pick up his first major league victory after making a handful of appearances in relief. The 26-year-old allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts as an Oakland starter won for just the fourth time this season. Trevor May got two outs for his first save this season.

Advertisement

Rodolfo Castro homered and drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, which followed up a three-game sweep of NL Central rival St. Louis by becoming just the third team this season to lose a series to the major league-worst A’s, who at 14-50 are on pace to finish 35-127.

PADRES 10, MARINERS 3

SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBIs, Gary Sánchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining San Diego to help the Padres rout Seattle.

Soto had four singles and a double, raising his average to .265 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs as the Padres tied their season high with 17 hits. Soto had an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the three-run fifth and an RBI double that boosted the lead to 10-0 in the seventh. Every San Diego starter except Trint Grisham had a hit.

Matt Carpenter put San Diego ahead with a run-scoring single in the second, giving him 26 RBIs, and Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the third off George Kirby (5-5).

Michael Wacha (6-2) allowed two hits in six scoreless innings.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article