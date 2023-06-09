Whitlock shuts down Yankees, Devers and Hernandez go deep as Red Sox win 3-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Garrett Whitlock got his second win since replacing Corey Kluber in the Red Sox rotation, Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered, and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on Friday night in the first meeting this year of a rivalry cut to 13 games by the new balanced schedule.

Gerrit Cole (7-1) lost for the first time this season after going unbeaten in his first 13 starts.

Whitlock (3-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander, who turns 27 on Sunday, was put in the rotation in late May after Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, started 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in his first nine outings.

Kenley Jansen gave up two-out singles to Billy McKinney and Gleyber Torres in the ninth before retiring Anthony Volpe on popout for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Advertisement

After losing eight of its previous 11, Boston (32-32) got back to .500 in an AL East in which none of the five teams has a losing record.

ORIOLES 3, ROYALS 2

BALTIMORE — Austin Hays homered on the first pitch thrown by Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch, Tyler Wells took a three-hitter into the seventh inning and Baltimore beat the struggling Royals 3-2.

Gunnar Henderson had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won two straight for the first time since May 24-25. Coming off a victory at Milwaukee, Baltimore never relinquished the lead after Hays’ leadoff shot inside the left-field foul pole.

Wells (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. The 6-foot-8 righty was lifted with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh with the score 3-1.

Advertisement

Mike Baumann threw a wild pitch to let in a run before striking out Nicky Lopez.

Baltimore then turned to its potent 1-2 punch out of the bullpen to seal the victory. Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth to lower his ERA to 1.06 and Félix Bautista got three straight outs in the ninth for his 17th save. It was the seventh loss in eight games for the Royals, whose 18-45 record is second-worst in the majors next to Oakland.

Seeking his first win in 14 starts since last Aug. 1, Lynch (0-2) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings.

RAYS 8, RANGERS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, Tyler Glasnow got his first win in two years, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.

Paredes had an RBI double with two outs in the first inning and made it 4-1 with a three-run homer in the third off Andrew Heaney (4-4). His second home run, a two-run shot off Spencer Howard, came in a four-run sixth that put Tampa Bay ahead 8-1.

Advertisement

Glasnow (1-0) gave up one run, one hit and struck out six over six innings in his third start this year. It was the 6-foot-8 right-hander’s first win since June 8, 2021. He missed most of last season after Tommy John surgery and started 2023 on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

Kevin Kelly and Luis Patiño completed a three-hitter as Tampa Bay won its seventh straight.

Leody Taveras had his first career multihomer game and Josh Jung also went deep for the high-scoring Rangers,

DIAMONDBACKS 11, TIGERS 6

DETROIT — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and Arizona handed Detroit its seventh straight loss.

Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona’s previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He’s hitting .307.

Advertisement

Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.

The game was tied a 2 after six innings, with Carroll’s grand slam capping the seven-run seventh.

Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera led off the seventh with doubles, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt, Jake McCarthy punched a single over the drawn-in infield to put make it 4-2. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with two out, and Will Vest walked Ketel Marte to force in the fifth run. Carroll then hit a 2-2 fastball down the left-field line for his 13th homer to give Arizona a 9-2 lead.

Michael Lorenzen (2-3) gave up six runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Advertisement

PIRATES 14, METS 7

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes tied career highs with five hits and four RBIs and Pittsburgh routed mistake-prone New York.

The Pirates jumped on Tylor Megill (5-4) early to send the reeling Mets to their seventh straight loss.

Hayes had a two-run single in the third against Megill and followed with a two-run double in the fifth off reliever Zach Muckenhirn while extending his hitting streak to eight games. The Pittsburgh third baseman is hitting .558 (19 of 34) with 11 RBIs during the streak, which began when he was briefly dropped to seventh in the order with his batting average languishing at .221.

Jack Suwinski went 3 for 4 with his 12th home run of the season. Carlos Santana had two hits, including his fourth home run.

Rich Hill (6-5) worked seven innings for his second straight victory. The 43-year-old Hill gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his longest outing of the season.

Francisco Lindor hit his 12th home run of the season for New York. Starling Marte singled twice against the team he spent the first eight years of his career. New York’s seven-game slide is its longest since it dropped seven straight in June 2019.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article