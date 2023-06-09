Brewers place Bennett Sousa, Jake Cousins on IL; Tyson Miller promoted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers made some adjustments to their bullpen Friday by sending left-hander Bennett Sousa and right-hander Jake Cousins to the 15-day injured list and recalling right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Nashville.
Cousins had been optioned to Nashville on Sunday. His placement on the injured list means that option has been rescinded.
Cousins, 28, is 0-0 with a 4.82 ERA in nine appearances. He has struck out seven and walked 10 in 9 1/3 innings.
Sousa, also 28, is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two appearances. He has struck out two and walked two over 2 2/3 innings.
Miller, 27, has gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA while pitching in four games for the Brewers. He has a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances with Nashville.
The Brewers also sent right-hander Jason Alexander to their Arizona Complex League as he recovers from his shoulder injury. The 30-year-old Alexander hasn’t pitched this season, but went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA last year in 18 appearances, including 11 starts.
