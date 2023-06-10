Diamondbacks win 5-0 as Tigers tumble in 8th straight loss

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0 on Saturday.

Ryne Nelson (3-3) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just four hits. After walking two straight to load the bases, Nelson was replaced by right-hander Austin Adams, who ended the sixth by getting Zack Short out on a fly to center.

Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-5) allowed five earned runs for the second time in three starts and third time in six outings.

RANGERS 8, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nathan Eovaldi became the majors second nine-game winner, Corey Seager had five hits and four RBIs, and Texas beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of teams with the major leagues’ top records.

Eovaldi (9-2) allowed four runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, improving to 8-0 in his last 10 starts as Texas stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Rays.

Seager hit a two-run double in a three-run third off rookie Taj Bradley (4-3) and hit a two-run homer against Jalen Beeks in a three-run fourth. Bradley gave up five runs, four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 1

BALTIMORE — Cole Irvin earned his first victory with Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier homered and Baltimore stretched Kansas City losing streak to five.

Recalled Saturday to make his first major league start since April 13, Irvin (1-2) demonstrated much better control, walking none after issuing eight over 12 2/3 innings over his first three starts. He surrendered six hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings while striking out five.

Baltimore scored twice in the first as Brady Singer (4-5) labored through a 39-pitch inning. Anthony Santander doubled in a run with one out, then came around three batters later on Ryan O’Hearn’s single.

BRAVES 6, NATIONALS 4

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna each a two-run homer in the second inning off MacKenzie Gore and Atlanta won its seventh consecutive game.

Gore (3-5) made 39 pitches in the second as Atlanta went up 5-1. Ozuna’s 13th homer of the season sailed 426 feet to left and Acuña’s 13th homer went 413 feet to right-center. It marked the first time in his last 11 homers that Acuña didn’t reach 420 feet.

Gore was charged with four hits and five runs in five innings and hasn’t won since April 26 at the New York Mets, a stretch of eight starts. The lefty has given up six homers in his last four outings.

Rookie Jared Shuster (3-2), pitching on nine days of rest, allowed eight hits and three runs in his seventh career start. The lefty was 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA over his previous three starts but was chased on consecutive singles to begin the sixth.

MARLINS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO — Jean Segura capped Miami’s five-run ninth inning with a two-run double, and the Marlins won their seventh time in eight games

Luis Arraez had two hits for the Marlins, raising his batting average to .402 in 60 games. Sandy Alcantara pitched seven innings of three-hit ball.

Arraez helped spark Miami’s rally, following Garrett Cooper’s pinch-hit single with another base hit against Joe Kelly (1-3). A bases-loaded error on shortstop Tim Anderson brought home one run, and Arraez scored on Jesús Sánchez’s walk.

Steven Okert (3-0) got three outs for the win, working around Elvis Andrus’ leadoff single in the eighth.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO — Carlos Correa hit his second career grand slam, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach also homered and Minnesota scored seven runs in the eighth inning.

Jorge López (2-2) pitched a one-hit seventh as the Twins won their second straight after a five-game skid. Twins starter Joe Ryan allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Adam Cimber (0-2) lost for the second straight day, giving up six runs and five hits while getting just one out. Right-hander Trevor Richards became the sixth Blue Jays pitcher to start a game this season, striking out seven over three shutout innings.

METS 5, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH — New York stopped a seven-game losing streak, their longest in four years, beating Pittsburgh behind Mark Canha’s tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and three RBIs.

Kodai Senga (6-3) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven inning with six strikeouts and four walks. David Robertson and Adam Ottavino finished a three-hitter.

Rookie Francisco Álvarez hit his 12th homer and Brandon Nimmo had two hits and a RBI as the Mets overcame three errors.

Johan Oviedo (3-5) gave up two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Pirates lost for the third time in 10 games.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 2

DENVER — Fernando Tatís Jr. had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning that led San Diego over Colorado and extended the Rockies’ losing streak to six.

Manny Machado had three hits and made a crucial catch in the eighth inning to help help ensure the Padres’ third straight win.

Drew Carlton (2-0) got the win despite allowing Allan Trejo’s RBI grounder in the fifth that put the Rockies ahead 2-1. Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland scattered six hits over five innings but was denied a win when the Padres rallied in the sixth. They loaded the bases with a single and two walks off of reliever Jake Bird (1-1) and Tatís lined a two-run single to right put San Diego in front.

REDS 8, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS — Elly De La Cruz kept up his hot start with an RBI, stolen base and impressive headfirst slide at the plate, Andrew Abbott pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and Cincinnati beat St. Louis behind the two rookies.

Abbott (2-0), a 24-year-old left-hander who debuted Monday with a win over Milwaukee, allowed five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings and struck out four. He has pitched 11 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed six hits.

Luke Maile doubled twice with three RBIs and Spencer Steer had a sacrifice fly, two-run double and three RBIs.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

