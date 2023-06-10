Guardians option reliever James Karinchak to minors after latest ineffective outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak has been optioned to the minor leagues following his latest ineffective outing. The team made the move on Saturday, a day after the right-hander allowed one run and walked two in the eighth inning of the Guardians' 10-9, 14-inning comeback win over the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old Karnichak will go to Triple-A Columbus to work on his mechanics. Before leaving, he got in one last workout at Progressive Field ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Guardians brought up left-hander Tim Herrin to take his roster spot. This is Herrin’s third stint with the club in 2023.

Karinchak is 2-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 32 games this season. He’s been a mainstay in manager Terry Francona’s bullpen the past four seasons.

But he has struggled to deal with the new pitch-clock rules, and Karinchak, who is as well known for his twitchiness on the mound as his curveball, has not been as sharp in recent appearances.

He has walked 19 in 27 2/3 innings.

